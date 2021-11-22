Season 30 Finale of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Will Have Julianne Hough as a Guest Judge (Exclusive)

Julianne Hough will be back in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for the season 30 finale, taking a seat behind the judges’ table.

Julianne will be filling in for her brother, judge and former DWTS contestant Derek Hough, who is still in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

While Derek is in quarantine and recovering, ET has learned that he will still be a part of the show, appearing virtually as well as in a pre-taped segment.

Julianne is a two-time DWTS champion, having won the Mirrorball trophy in seasons four and five back-to-back, before returning as a judge for several seasons until 2017.

Over the weekend, ET spoke with a number of the contestants and their pro-partners as they rehearsed for Monday’s big show, and there was a lot of anticipation for Julianne’s return.

Jenna Johnson, who has been leading the season with celebrity partner JoJo Siwa, told ET she is “so ecstatic” about the news.

“Julianne is the reason I started ballroom dancing!” Johnson exclaimed, “so having her judge this finale means the world to me!”

“I’ve known Julianne since she was ten years old, so we go way back,” Cheryl Burke, the pro-partner of celebrity Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, said.

“It’s always nice to have old contestants or old pros come back on our show and judge,” Burke explained. “She is amazing and knows what to look for.”

“I’m really excited because she’s a fantastic Derek replacement.”

Derek revealed that he had tested positive for a breakthrough case of the coronavirus just a day after serving as a judge on the ABC show’s semifinals on Tuesday.

“Despite being fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID,” he revealed in an Instagram video.

“I just found out, and I’m fine, and I’m confident in myself.”

I’m currently seeking medical advice in order to recover as quickly as possible.

I’m in quarantine right now.”

“I’ll make sure to keep you guys all updated on what’s going on,” Hough promised fans, “but I just want to send my love.”

