Season 30 Finale Rehearsals: See Behind-the-Scenes Photos!

The final four couples were giving it their all in the rehearsal studio before hitting the Dancing With the Stars ballroom on Monday, November 22.

During Monday’s epic conclusion, the season 30 finalists — JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, and Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach — will compete for the mirrorball trophy, performing two routines each.

To honor their hard work throughout the season, the 11 couples who were eliminated will perform an opening number together.

Before a new winner is announced, the remaining couples will perform a choreographed freestyle routine that combines two types of ballroom dance.

Siwa, 18, has had her sights set on the prize from the start.

“I just talked to [Jenna] about it a few days ago.”

“Obviously, we’re both going to be livid [if we lose],’ I was like, ‘We’re both going to be livid [if we lose],’ because we’re super competitive and, of course, we want to win,” the Dance Moms alum told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month.

“But, at the end of the day, this experience has already surpassed anything I’ve ever done before that I’ve already won, and it’s been an incredible journey.”

Throughout the competition, the “Boomerang” singer and the So You Think You Can Dance alum, 27, have been the couple to beat, but they were eliminated in the bottom two on November 1.

They’ve been working twice as hard in the studio to perfect every performance since their shocking elimination.

“I’ve gained a lot of knowledge.”

I’ve discovered a lot about happiness.

Johnson has taught Siwa a lot about “not second-guessing myself and walking on eggshells,” she told Us.

“I think the most significant change is that I’ve become more accepting of myself.”

I’ve always been open-minded when it comes to other people, but I believe I’ve been closed-minded when it comes to myself.

And I think it’s cool that I’ve finally opened up a little.”

On the dance floor, the Nickelodeon star and the Utah native are a dynamic duo, but not all of the couples have had such a smooth season.

There have been a few tense rehearsals for Kloots, 39, and Bersten, 27.

See Behind-the-Scenes Photos from 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30 Finale Rehearsals!

