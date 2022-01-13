Season 33 of ‘The Amazing Race’: Phil Keoghan Reveals How the Show Was Filmed During a Pandemic

Several CBS television productions were put on hold for months due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Amazing Race Season 33, on the other hand, was shut down for much longer.

The reality competition series follows two couples as they race around the world for cash and other prizes.

As a result, it’s easy to see how a pandemic could make production difficult.

CBS, on the other hand, found a way to continue the race.

The Amazing Race Season 33 began filming in February.

In the year 2020, the show was able to complete three of the race’s legs.

By February, however, it was too late.

COVID-19 was clearly serious on February 28, 2020, and the show would have to be paused for everyone’s safety.

It wasn’t until September that I finally got my hands on a copy of the book.

They were able to continue filming in 2021.

Two pairs had already been eliminated by that point, and two other teams were unable to return due to unforeseen circumstances.

In October, filming for Season 33 of The Amazing Race came to a close.

2021, just in time for the January premiere on CBS.

The year will be 2022.

Phil Keoghan, host of The Amazing Race Season 33, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about how the show could continue to run despite the global pandemic.

“There are certain protocols that must be followed,” Keoghan revealed, “and CBS has strict guidelines for what they call a return to work policy.”

“And doing something like Amazing Race is very different from putting together a return-to-work policy for a show that shoots in the 30-mile zone in and around Los Angeles, and so yes, where we went and how we did things were very much dictated by where COVID was, where we felt we could ensure the safety of everyone.”

“I think one of the best things that came out of all of this is that we literally got our own plane — a plane that says The Amazing Race on it… And it added a layer to the race that we haven’t had before,” he continued.

So, while we didn’t get the running through the airport, we did get some fantastic moments where teams would board a plane and have no idea where they were going.

As a result, it was a bit of a mystery tour!”

“But yeah, we had to take some of the randomness out of it, just so we could make sure we knew where people went, what they were doing, and they weren’t just getting…,” Keoghan continued.

