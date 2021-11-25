Season 37 Elimination Spoilers: Who Goes Home in Episode 16? A Rookie Competes Once More on “The Challenge”

As the final of Challenge Season 37 approaches, the competition continues.

So far this season, the veteran players have collaborated to eliminate as many rookies as possible.

All remaining players have been divided into three “cells” in which they will compete for daily missions.

So, who will be sent home in episode 16 of The Challenge Season 37? Here are the elimination spoilers for the episode airing on November 1st.

24th, 2021

[Spoiler alert: MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 elimination spoilers are ahead, as well as the season’s winners.]

Alliances began to fray and friendships were put to the test in Season 37 Episode 15 of The Challenge.

After Amanda Garcia won an elimination, Tori Deal was moved from the Emerald Cell to the Ruby Cell.

Tori then tried to sabotage Emerald Cell’s daily victory, causing her friends on that cell to become confused.

Kyle Christie of the Ruby Cell faced Josh Martinez of the Emerald Cell in the episode 15 elimination.

Kyle was victorious, and Josh was sent home.

Kyle then chose to enter the Sapphire Cell and replace Logan Sampedro.

Logan was placed in the Ruby Cell ahead of episode 16 as a result of this.

The official Twitter account for MTV’s The Challenge shared a sneak peek of the episode 16 daily mission.

It shows host TJ Lavin handing the remaining competitors (dollar)1 million in cash, which is the prize if they make it to the end.

Each cell is given a vault containing (dollar)1 million cash as part of the daily mission.

To get their money to an SUV parked far away from the vault, each cell must use two duffle bags.

The cell that transfers all of their money wins.

Both Amanda and Big T had something to prove, but Amanda came out on top in the end! (hashtag)TheChallenge37pic.twitter.comPwaT9zyayK

MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 elimination spoilers from Reddit reveal that it’s a women’s elimination day in episode 16, with rookie player Emy Alupei and Big T Fazakerley going head to head in The Lair.

The Ruby Cell is occupied by Emy, while the Sapphire Cell is occupied by Big T.

The Emerald Cell is most likely the winner of the daily challenge.

Emy wins, sending Big T home, according to the spoilers.

Emy has visited The Lair four times, the most of any character…

