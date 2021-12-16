Season 37 Finale: Tori Deal Says Production ‘Had to Help’ Players Solve a Puzzle: ‘None of Us Could Figure It Out’

[Warning: There are spoilers ahead for The Challenge Season 37’s final and season winners.]

Season 37 of MTV’s The Challenge is quickly coming to an end, with the final episode airing on Dec.

For nearly the entire season, the veterans dominated the competition, eliminating rookie after rookie.

Several veterans, including Tori Deal, have now advanced to the championship round.

Tori, on the other hand, stated that there was one puzzle in the final that production had to assist the contestants with because no one could solve it on their own.

Throughout the season, The Challenge Season 37 took a number of unexpected turns.

To begin the season, one international player was paired with one American player to form two-player teams.

Players worked in “Cells,” or groups of several players, after the two-player teams were disbanded.

Finally, the players prepared for the final after a wild double elimination, in which Tori Deal defeated Amanda Garcia and Devin Walker defeated Emanuel Neagu.

The finals of the Challenge are never easy, and Spies, Lies, and Allies is no exception.

Kyle Christie, CT Tamburello, Nelson Thomas, and Devin made it to the final for the men.

Kaycee Clark, Nany González, Emy Alupei, and Tori qualified for the women’s competition.

The final started with a quick sprint to the first puzzle.

The competitors then boarded a helicopter and were flown over a large body of water.

They dove into the water and made their way to the next checkpoint by swimming.

After that, the competitors raced up an extremely steep and rocky hill to another puzzle.

The players then dashed back to their respective teams.

Tori, CT, Emy, and Devin formed one group, while Nelson, Nany, Kaycee, and Kyle formed a second.

Part of (hashtag)TheChallenge37 SEASON FINALE tomorrow at 8pm on @MTV! pic.twitter.comr68jDDizuJ

To make it to the finals of Challenge Season 37, you’ll need physical stamina, mental toughness, and now, incredible teamwork.

Tori Deal discussed one of the first puzzles the finalists had to solve with host TJ Lavin on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast.

According to Tori, several players took an unusually long time to complete the wire puzzle.

Teamwork makes the dream work, baby! Which cell are you rooting for?

