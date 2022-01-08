Season 37 of ‘The Challenge’: Tori Deal Said She Considered Quitting ‘More Recently Than Ever’

The winners of MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 have been revealed.

The winners were Kaycee Clark and CT Tamburello, but the other finalists received cash as well.

Tori Deal was on the verge of winning her first final.

She recently discussed her experience on Spies, Lies, and Allies, including some of the online abuse she has received.

She even admitted that she had considered leaving the show.

Tori Deal put up a valiant effort during Season 37 of MTV’s The Challenge.

While she had some regrets, such as rooting for Emanuel Neagu to win an elimination against her friend, Devin Walker, she still made it to the final with the help of allies.

She also came close to winning the (dollar)500,000 cash prize, but Kaycee Clark and CT Tamburello beat her to it.

“This season, I literally went on and was like, you know what, whatever happens, happens,” Tori explained to Allan Aguire via Medium about her time on the show.

“I’ve already dealt with unbelievable victories.”

I’ve experienced a lot of heartbreak.

I’m just going to go in there and be a lot more humbled than I was the previous two seasons.”

Kaycee Clark, the winner of The Challenge Season 37, is also one of the best competitors ever, according to her.

“In my opinion, she is still one of the best female competitors who has ever competed on the show,” Tori admitted.

Get ready for the SEASON FINALE of (hashtag)TheChallenge37 on @MTV in one hour! pic.twitter.com0SyCXKCLE

Tori Deal was undeniably one of MTV’s The Challenge Season 37’s most formidable competitors.

However, she has received a lot of backlash on the internet for the way she acts on the show.

She said she considered quitting the show completely during an interview with the Challenge Mania podcast because of the hate.

Tori began, “It comes to a point in my life… where it’s like, OK, has it come to a point where it’s too much now and I need to step away and take a break because I can’t handle it?”

“Or do I rethink it and say, ‘You know what, those people who don’t like me aren’t the reason I’m doing this anyway.’ I’m taking a lot of money, I’m trying to help my family… I’m not trying to use…

