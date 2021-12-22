Season 37 of ‘The Challenge’: When Will the Reunion Air?

After months of anticipation, the winners of MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 have been announced.

Fans can now look forward to the special reunion.

Many of the 34 cast members from Spies, Lies, and Allies will attend the reunion, including many of the new rookie cast members who just got their start on the show.

Here’s when and how long The Challenge Season 37 returns.

The final of Spies, Lies, and Allies was filled with tough competitors and even tougher challenges.

However, Kaycee ClarK and CT Tamburello won the final leg of the race.

At the end, the competitors teamed up to solve the final puzzle, earning them each (dollar)500,000.

The remaining competitors were then graciously given (dollar)50,000 to take home.

“That time came for me to be able to pick, and why wouldn’t I pick the legend himself?” Kaycee said of picking CT at the end of the final to Entertainment Weekly.

“CT is a very well-rounded player who is simply exceptional at this game.”

I wasn’t sure what else we needed to do to finish this race, but I knew I wanted to do well.

Allow me to finish this race with CT. It was a lot of fun.”

Kaycee and CT must make a difficult choice.

On December 7, the Challenge Season 37 reunion will air.

According to the MTV schedule, the date will be February 22, 2022.

At 8 p.m., the reunion will begin.

The show airs at 10 p.m. EST on MTV and is expected to last three hours.

The majority of the fans’ favorite players are expected to attend the reunion.

Some contestants, however, did not show up.

Cory Wharton reportedly did not attend the reunion due to his coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination status.

Because the reunion was shot in Amsterdam, all of the contestants were subjected to strict travel restrictions.

This implies that they must all be vaccinated.

CT Tamburello, the winner, is also unlikely to attend the reunion.

It’s unclear why the veteran winner didn’t attend The Challenge Season 37 reunion after winning, but he may have prioritized family and personal matters.

