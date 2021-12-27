Season 38 of ‘The Challenge’ isn’t set to air until March 2022, according to a spoiler account.

Season 38 of ‘The Challenge’ will not begin filming until March 2022, according to a spoiler account.

The two winners of MTV’s The Challenge Season 37, Kaycee Clark and CT Tamburello, were finally announced.

Spies, Lies, and Allies continued the spy theme while also introducing a slew of new characters.

Will the show’s current trajectory be maintained, and when will the new season begin filming? Here’s what spoiler reports indicate.

Season 37 of MTV’s The Challenge ended in December 2021.

After months of gameplay and 34 competitors vying for the (dollar)1 million prize, two competitors emerged victorious.

The men’s winner was CT Tamburello, while the women’s winner was Kaycee Clark.

The two then decided to reward the other finalists with (dollar)50,000 simply for making it to the final round.

Now that Season 38 of The Challenge has begun, fans are eager to find out what awaits them.

While MTV has yet to make an official announcement about the next season, some competitors appear to be hoping for a callback.

Production on the show will begin in March 2022, according to PinkRose, a spoiler expert for the show.

Previously, it was expected that filming for the new season would begin in January 2022.

According to Reddit, PinkRose posted online, “[Season] 38 isn’t until March.”

“At this point, no one knows for sure; only availability calls have gone out.”

CT and Kaycee must make a difficult choice.

When can fans expect a release date for The Challenge Season 38 if filming begins in March 2022? MTV hasn’t made any official announcements about a possible release date, but if filming begins in March 2022, it seems likely that fans can expect a release date in the spring of 2022.

This will most likely be in May or June of 2022.

There’s plenty of Challenge to keep fans occupied in the meantime.

After The Challenge Season 37 ended, The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 began airing on Paramount(plus).

Season 3 of The Challenge: All Stars is reportedly filming before season 38.

This means that before we hear anything about season 38, fans may get a lot more All Stars content.

PinkRose, a spoiler expert, has predicted who will join The Challenge Season 38 cast…

