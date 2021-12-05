Season 4 Filming Locations Take Fans Away From Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things Season 4 departs from Hawkins, Indiana for the first time in the series’ history.

The production team expanded their filming locations for the upcoming season, which will take place in California and Russia.

Shawn Levy, the show’s executive producer, told Deadline earlier this year that the upcoming season will be the biggest yet.

With the various Stranger Things Season 4 filming location leaks, many fans already suspected this was the case.

Take a look at the entire list of filming locations for the upcoming season.

Atlanta, Georgia, was the only filming location for Stranger Things Season 4 before.

It was used to create the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Throughout the seasons, the showrunners used Atlanta and some nearby small towns for exterior shots in addition to filming on sets.

Hawkins is a fictional town.

Many of the street and neighborhood names, on the other hand, are inspired by real places.

Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, grew up in Durham, NC.

Many of the streets and locations mentioned by the characters are based on places the Duffer Brothers are familiar with.

Fans saw the Byers, along with Eleven, pack their belongings and flee Hawkins at the end of Season 3.

Viewers had no idea where that would be until the “Welcome to California” teaser trailer debuted on Stranger Things Day.

Eleven, Will, Jonathan, and Joyce were shown settling into their new home in Lenora Hills, California, in the teaser.

Unfortunately, despite the fact that California is a long way from Hawkins, it appears that they will not be able to escape the trouble they fled.

Season 4 of Stranger Things is set in the fictional town of Lenora Hills.

Despite the fact that the filming took place in New Mexico.

The similar landscapes allowed the production to use it instead of a California city, as seen by KOAT Action News.

The presumed death of Hopper is one of the most painful scenes in Stranger Things.

Fans were heartbroken at the prospect of losing their favorite show…

