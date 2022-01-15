Season 4 Merchandise Teases What’s Next for the Creel Family

Season 4 merch from ‘Stranger Things’ teases what’s to come in the Creel Family storyline.

Stranger Things Season 4 showrunners have kept plot details under wraps, but new merchandise has fans wondering about the Creels.

Recently, a new t-shirt centered on the show’s Creel family plotline surfaced, and there’s a lot to dissect.

Everything you need to know is right here.

Robert Englund’s Victor Creel is a pivotal new character in Stranger Things Season 4.

In August, a trailer was released.

In the 1940s, a new family moved into an old Victorian-style house.

There isn’t much information about why the Creels moved to Hawkins, but tragedy strikes soon after.

Victor and his family noticed electrical issues in the house after moving in with his wife and two small children.

Flickering lights are a sure sign that the Demogorgon is nearby, but the Creels have no idea who the monster is or what the Upside Down is like.

Victor Creel is eventually arrested and charged with murdering his entire family in Season 4 of Stranger Things.

A brief clip of microfiche images, on the other hand, revealed newspaper headlines that suggested something else.

Many people believe Creel’s family was murdered by a demon, and that the “demon” is the Demogorgon.

The new shirt features a number of intriguing images that have piqued the interest of fans.

Clocks strike the 3:00 hour in the top two corners of the image.

In the teaser trailer released on May 6, 2021, the clocks in Hawkins National Laboratory also struck 3:00.

Many fans believe that this is when the Hawkins National Laboratory Massacre took place.

The shirt’s focal point is a rose from a stained glass window, with “Creel” written across the top.

From both sides, what appear to be octopus tentacles reach around the stained glass.

The Upside Down has always had vines, but these have a tentacle-like quality to them.

Viewers caught a glimpse of Steve underwater in the teaser trailer released on Stranger Things Day.

Victor Creel, played by Robert Englund, is a disturbed and intimidating man who is locked up in a psychiatric facility in the 1950s for a heinous murder. pic.twitter.comQsuaGTVqDf

Fans have learned to never say never when it comes to Stranger Things, and many believe that the kids will be terrorized by a creature known as Vecna in Season 4.

But…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.