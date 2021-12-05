Season 4 of “A Million Little Things”: A Fan Discovers Darcy’s Baby

Season 4 of ‘A Million Little Things’: A Fan Discovered a Hint About Darcy’s Baby

Between the months of December and January,

Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez) finally found closure with his ex-girlfriend, Darcy Cooper (Floriana Lima), in the first episode of A Million Little Things.

She’s expecting a baby girl with her ex-husband, Stephen (Derek Richardson), and it’s not Gary’s.

However, in A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 8, one fan spotted a clue that could point to a future paternity test.

Is it possible that the baby is Gary’s?

Gary and Darcy met at an arcade with Theo (Tristan Byon) and Darcy’s son, Liam (Mattia Castrillo) in A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 16, “Change of plans.”

During Season 3 of A Million Little Things, they started dating and things got serious.

Darcy found out what Gary did to Peter Benoit (Andrew Leeds) in season 4 episode 4, “Pinocchio,” and the couple broke up.

Gary ran into Darcy in episode 6 after a six-month time jump, only to discover she is pregnant.

Darcy explains that she rekindled her romance with Stephen, her ex-husband, and that he is the father of the baby.

Gary emphasizes to his friends that the math is correct when describing the situation.

In December, it was announced that

Stephen goes to Gary’s apartment to bring Liam home in one episode.

Gary learns that the baby is a girl at this point.

Is Darcy Leaving ‘A Million Little Things,’ According to DJ Nash?

Since Darcy’s pregnancy was revealed in A Million Little Things, fans have speculated that Gary could be the father.

A new theory suggests that a paternity test will be conducted in the future.

On Reddit, one fan wrote, “So Stephen (Darcy’s ex) was at Gary’s house.”

“When he inquires as to why they broke up, Gary responds with a BS reason.

Stephen and Liam are about to walk out the door when Stephen excuses himself to go to the restroom.

He took something from Gary’s bathroom for a paternity test, I swear.”

Despite the fact that the math is correct, some fans believe Darcy may be lying about how far along she is in her pregnancy.

Darcy is five months pregnant, and she and Gary broke up six months ago, according to Darcy.

Season 3 Recap — What You Need to Know Before Season 4 of ‘A Million Little Things’

“As a numbers person, I agree; Gary did the math,” another supporter added.

“But that doesn’t rule out the possibility that Darcy lied about her pregnancy or her due date.”

There’s been…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.