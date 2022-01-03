Season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan’: All of the Titan Shifters and Who Holds Each Power in the Final Episodes

Season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan’: Who Holds What Power in the Final Episodes?

Attack on Titan is nearing the end of its fourth season, and the shonen anime promises to go out with a bang in the second half.

Before the end of the series, fans will see another battle between the Titan Shifters.

But how many Titan powers are there, and who controls them as Attack on Titan draws to a close?

Grisha Yeager gives Eren both the Founding and Attack Titan powers when he injects him with Titan serum.

Since the beginning of the series, Eren has maintained both positions.

And it appears that he’ll be putting them to good use in Part 2 of Attack on Titan Season 4.

Of course, Eren can only use the Founding Titan if he’s in contact with a royal blood relative.

Fans have seen this happen with Historia and Grisha’s first wife, Dina Fritz.

Zeke and Eren’s euthanasia plan is based on this connection.

The Founding Titan is the most powerful of all the Titan Shifters.

It can command Titans and transform Subjects of Ymir into them, according to Fandom.com.

It also allows the holder to physically and mentally alter Subjects of Ymir when in contact with the royal bloodline.

The Attack Titan, which Eren inherits in the first season, is the source of the name “Attack on Titan.”

The Attack Titan is a perfect match for Eren because he has always pushed for freedom, regardless of who has inherited it.

Eren was able to see what his father and Eren Kruger had planned for Paradis Island thanks to the Attack Titan’s ability to access the memories of its previous owners.

And Eren appears to be driven by their memories throughout the final season.

Eren is still the Attack Titan in Season 4, and he’ll most likely keep it until the end.

In the trailer for the new episodes, he uses it and his other abilities to fight Reiner.

Reiner has been the Armored Titan’s master since the first season of Attack on Titan, and he still holds the title heading into Season 4B. In Titan form, he can harden his body while remaining agile, making him a formidable opponent.

Of course, with their inherited abilities, the Titan Shifters can only live for about 13 years, and Reiner is approaching that age when season 4 begins.

There’s a lot of debate over who will get the Armored Titan when…

