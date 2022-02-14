Season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan’: Connie Has Just Made an Unexpected Decision — Will He Follow Through?

Connie Just Made a Surprising Decision — Will He Follow Through in Season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan’?

No character is safe in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2, and the anime may have reintroduced Falco Grice to danger, just as he survived Zeke’s scream.

When confronted with the Warrior candidate in Attack on Titan Episode 81, “Thaw,” Connie makes an unexpected decision.

The big question is whether or not he’ll follow through.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episode 81 of Attack on Titan.]

Can we at least make an attempt to reason with Zeke first?

pic.twitter.com8twV3Iedzd (via Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2)

Season 4 Part 2 of ‘Attack on Titan’ just reintroduced an important character.

Falco inherited the Jaw Titan in Attack on Titan Episode 78, “Two Brothers,” as a result of Zeke screaming while still in range and Galliard’s inability to heal his wounds.

The other characters were taken aback by this development, but it was quickly overshadowed by Eren’s start of the Rumbling.

However, what happened to Falco after he ate Galliard was revealed this week.

In Attack on Titan Episode 81, Gabi and Reiner are looking for Falco, and Reiner assumes that Jean and Connie have taken him.

Both were present when he transformed, and they understand the value of a Titan Shifter.

Reiner’s suspicions are proven to be correct.

And Eren’s friends are at a loss as to what to do with Falco, though Jean suggests feeding him to one of their own.

Connie then suggests that they transform his mother into the Jaw Titan, restoring her human body and mind.

Despite having to sacrifice a child to carry out this plan, he becomes increasingly adamant.

5 Moments from ‘Attack on Titan’ That Predicted Eren’s Dark Turn

Despite Jean and Connie’s willingness to feed Falco to an Attack on Titan character they believe is worthy of saving, Armin warns that this could lead to more conflict between Paradis Island and Marley.

Connie, on the other hand, will not be swayed, especially now that he knows he can bring his mother back.

When the group is attacked by a Pure Titan, Jean drops Falco — and Connie makes an unexpected move.

He snatches their prisoner and takes off with him, ostensibly to carry out his plan.

In this week’s episode, Connie, thankfully, does not carry it out.

Fans of Attack on Titan must wonder if he’ll actually make that sacrifice — and…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.