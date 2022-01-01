Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai’ brought back ‘Season 1 vibes,’ according to the show’s creators.

Season 4’s fan favorite cameo brought back ‘Season 1 vibes,’ according to the creators of ‘Cobra Kai.’

Fans who binge-watched Cobra KaiSeason 4 were rewarded with a plethora of pleasant surprises.

Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) made his first appearance in the first episode, but other fan favorites from previous seasons appeared later.

One of Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) original Cobra Kai students, who, according to the creators, brought back the season 1 feeling.

On December 1, creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg spoke with Zoom.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai has two episodes.

Heald and Hurwitz talked about one of the season’s cameos who was just as memorable to them as she was to the audience.

Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) had a friend in school named Aisha (Nichole Brown).

Aisha joined Cobra Kai in order to learn how to defend herself.

After the high school brawl in season 2, Aisha’s parents enrolled her in a private school.

She isn’t in Season 3, and fans have been missing her.

Samantha’s visit to Aisha in Cobra Kai Season 4 was a treat.

Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai,’ creators say Thomas Ian Griffith is “not just Terry Silver from Karate Kid III.”

“Seeing those two together again on set was a really special moment,” Heald said.

“This callback to who these characters were before Karate entered their lives, and who they are now that they’ve been through so much, brought me right back to season one vibes and feeling.”

Aisha has benefited from some of Johnny’s wisdom and has used it to become a more self-assured and well-adjusted student at her new school.

I believe it was critical for Sam to recognize that, and to recognize that there is something in what Johnny says that can be taken in a way that leads to growth rather than always harm.”

They had always wanted to bring Aisha back to Cobra Kai, according to Heald.

They had a narrative and thematic opportunity in Season 4.

Heald explained, “We’ve always wanted to bring Aisha back to the show as a character.”

“It’s always been a question of how she returns and what she brings in terms of characterization, growth, and advice.”

When we exit a character, we’re always thinking in our heads about how that character could re-enter because we always say no one’s ever really changed…

