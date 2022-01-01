Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai’ featured a rock star cameo, and here’s how it happened.

How Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai’ Got That Rock Star Cameo

Season 4 of Cobra Kai outperforms Season 3 in terms of cameos.

Ali (Elizabeth Shue), Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), and Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) were all brought back for Season 3 of The Karate Kid.

Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and some characters from previous seasons return in Season 4.

They also obtained the services of a rock star.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the fourth season of Cobra Kai.]

On December 1, creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald spoke with Zoom.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai has two episodes.

Heald and Hurwitz spoke about how they got the rock star cameo.

In Cobra Kai Season 4, Carrie Underwood performs as a musical guest at the All-Valley Karate Tournament.

Underwood’s fandom was already well-known.

Cobra Kai is ruthless.

Cobra Kai is ruthless.

Heald explained, “Carrie had tweeted about watching and enjoying Cobra Kai.”

“We were like, ‘Well, that’s great,’ because we’re working on a story here.’

‘We are fans, and we have a feeling you are a fan of the show,’ we wrote her in a passionate letter.

Would you be willing to join us in this and play yourself, truly immersing yourself in this universe?’

On Season 4 of Cobra Kai, Underwood does not perform one of her own songs.

She sings “The Moment of Truth,” a Survivor classic, as well as “Eye of the Tiger” and “Burning Heart” from the Rocky franchise, the first of which was also directed by Karate Kid director John G Avildsen.

“With Zach [Robinson] and Leo [Birenberg], our composers, we had this idea for this song and creating this new arrangement to have an updated version of ‘Moment of Truth,'” Heald explained.

“We saw the forest for the trees and knew that if she sang it, if she showed up, not only would it be a surprise, but the song itself would fit within this universe and could potentially transcend the show,” says the producer.

The letter was well received.

She was gracious enough to hop on her tour bus and drive down from Nashville to spend the day with us.

It was without a doubt one of the most memorable moments of Season 4 filming.”

Hurwitz went on to say that they threw Underwood into the mix…

