Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai’: The Creators Talk About Anthony LaRusso’s (Griffin Santopietro) Shocking Storyline

Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai’: The Creators Discuss Anthony LaRusso’s (Griffin Santopietro) Shocking Storyline

In Cobra Kai Season 4, Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro) has a much bigger role.

Fans of the show and his character might be surprised by where he ends up.

The Karate Kid’s kid was discussed by the show’s creators.

[Warning: This article contains Cobra Kai Season 4 spoilers.]

Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, the creators of Cobra Kai Season 4, spoke with Zoom on December.

For those who haven’t seen the season yet, Schlossberg and Hurwitz discussed Anthony’s storyline.

Netflix has released Season 4 of Cobra Kai.

The thin line between bullies and their targets was always explored in Cobra Kai.

By making Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) the hero, Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso isn’t always portrayed in the best light.

Their students have gone back and forth two times as their fights have resulted in significant damage.

However, seeing Anthony LaRusso bully new kid Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young) is heartbreaking.

Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai,’ creators say Thomas Ian Griffith is “not just Terry Silver from Karate Kid III.”

Schlossberg explained, “We wanted to do something a little different that you wouldn’t expect.”

“We liked the idea that, while he possesses some of Daniel’s positive qualities, he grew up in a very different environment, as a privileged child in a community of spoiled children.”

It’s a very competitive world out there.

That’s the kind of situation where you could unintentionally become a bully.”

Understanding what makes people bullies is another crucial aspect of Cobra Kai.

John Kreese (Martin Kove) was a terrible teacher for Johnny.

Despite Johnny’s best efforts, some of his students get the wrong message.

Similarly, Anthony isn’t terrorizing Kenny just to be a bad guy.

“We try to make it so he’s not this innate monster who only wants to hurt people,” Schlossberg explained.

“He’s just in the rat race for popularity, like a lot of kids, and he’s just goofing on a kid and not realizing what it’s like to be in that other kid’s shoes.”

That allowed us to return to the core themes of Karate Kid, namely bullying, in a new and refreshing light.”

It was even more heartbreaking to see Anthony’s parents discover what their son had done than it was to see Anthony pick on Kenny.

Daniel and Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) must…

It’s time to finish the year the same way we started it. New episodes of Cobra Kai are now streaming. pic.twitter.com/BYIFvuQHKb — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 31, 2021