Season 4 of “Ozark”: Showrunner Discusses Opening Car Crash Scene: “We Will Catch Up to That”

Ozark Season 4 premiered on Netflix almost two years after Ozark Season 3 ended.

Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) had just witnessed Helen Pierce being shot in the head by Omar Navarro’s (Felix Solis) henchmen when we last saw them.

The Byrde’s only option after Helen’s death was to work with Omar, but the opening scene may confuse viewers. Ozark Season 4 picks up right after Helen’s death.

[WARNING: This article contains Ozark Season 4 spoilers.]

When Jonah and Charlotte meet Marty and Wendy Byrde for the first time in Ozark Season 4, they are sitting in the back seat of their van, driving down the highway.

“We’re all set for the FBI tomorrow,” Marty tells Wendy, before laughing and asking, “Too soon?” Charlotte interrupts to tell her parents that she and Jonah are packed and ready to go.

If this was any other show than Ozark, the scene would be easily watched.

But it isn’t, and fans are well aware that the moment is far too good to be true.

A semi-truck crosses into Marty’s lane in a matter of seconds.

With the horn blaring, Marty and his companions fly off the road, and the van flips into the air.

The scene fades to black as the van comes to a halt in a heap of rubble.

The episode picks up moments after Navarro’s assistant assassinates Helen at his home.

Viewers are left to speculate about the causes of the car crash because there is no explanation.

Was the crash planned or unintentional, and did Navarro play a role in it?

In 12 hours, the first episode of Ozark Season 4 Part 1 will air!!

But, since there hasn’t been a new episode in 664 days, here’s a recap of what happened last season: pic.twitter.comy62MmDXRdV

Julia Garner’s Roles Outside of Ruth Langmore in ‘Ozark’

Chris Mundy, the showrunner of Ozark, recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the show’s startling first scene.

Ozark Season 4 was split into two parts by Mundy, with the first seven episodes premiering in January.

The year will be 2022.

The car crash situation is still unresolved in the seventh episode of Ozark Season 4 Part 1, and THR inquired as to how Mundy chose this as the perfect scene to entice viewers to watch the first half of the final season.

“As you try to keep everything under your control,…”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.