Season 4 Part 2 Actor from ‘Ozark’: ‘The Creators Saved the Best for Last’

A step forward, followed by a step backward.

Marty and Wendy Byrde, the money-laundering couple featured in Netflix’s Ozark, are probably feeling something similar.

Season 4 of Ozark finds the couple on the verge of quitting the business for good.

However, there are a number of impediments in their way.

Viewers will have to wait until Ozark Season 4 Part 2 to see how everything wraps up, but it looks like it’ll be a good time, with actor Alfonso Herrera (Javi Elizonndro) teasing that the creators have “saved the best for last.”

The Byrdes are at Omar Navarro’s house in the first half of Ozark Season 4, which begins immediately after Helen Pierce’s death.

They’re surprised to learn in a meeting that Navarro plans to take a step back and wants them to assist him in establishing a legal life.

It seems impossible, but the offer of having their debt to Navarro forgiven motivates them to do everything they can.

They manage to make the impossible happen, but Maya Miller backs out of the deal at the last minute, ordering the FBI to arrest Navarro.

Javi, his nephew, now takes command.

Javi’s first order of business is to assassinate Darlene Snell for dealing drugs on cartel land, and Wyatt Langmore is caught in the crossfire.

Despite the Byrdes’ objections, Ruth Langmore swears revenge on Javi after discovering their bodies.

‘I Know How Everything Ends, And It’s Great,’ Jason Bateman says of the ‘Ozark’ Series Finale.

Herrera was interviewed by Variety after the first half of Ozark Season 4 was released on Netflix.

He talked about Javi’s personality, his new role in the cartel, and how it would affect things.

He said of Javi, the cartel’s leader, “He’s aware of the power he now has, and that makes him more comfortable in his skin.”

“He exudes a frightening aura.”

It’ll be fascinating to see how that plays out in the second part.”

Herrera went on to say, “It’ll be interesting to see how he reacts to other characters.”

“And we’ll get a better look at his relationship with his mother.”

It’s only mentioned briefly in the first part of the story, but it’ll become much clearer and more important in the second.”

Herrera discussed Javi's friendship with

