Season 4 Part 2 of ‘Attack on Titan’: Are There Any Clues in the Opening Theme?

The new opening theme for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 has sparked excitement online.

Not only does it give the anime one last banger, but it also teases a powerful series finale.

Is it possible for viewers to deduce information about upcoming episodes from the new opening?

5 Reddit Theories About Season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan’ That Are Actually Pretty Convincing

The opening theme for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 is called “The Rumbling,” and it is performed by the Japanese band SiM. It is a mix of alternative and metal that perfectly captures the intensity of the anime’s final episode.

It obviously refers to a pivotal moment in the series, but the lyrics also speak to Eren’s current struggles.

Of course, the lyrics and tone aren’t the only aspects of the opening that allude to the anime.

As the theme continues, there’s plenty to look at, and it may contain hints about what’s to come.

Season 4 Part 2 of ‘Attack on Titan’ is said to be only 12 episodes long — will they be able to cover the rest of the manga?

Anime theme songs have a habit of foreshadowing what’s to come later in the season, and Attack on Titan’s most recent opening has a lot to unpack.

Sure, the Rumbling is on the way, but what does it tell us about the upcoming episodes?

Following Eren, Mikasa, and Armin’s opening shots, the theme focuses on the Colossus Titans, who are usually hidden behind walls.

They’re up and walking around in the first episode, leaving viewers to wonder if the walls will come down before the end of the final season.

Will the Colossus Titans join the fight between Marley and Paradis Island?

In the new opening, the rest of the Titans are also featured.

After a shot of Annie wiping water off her face, the Female Titan returns to action in another notable scene.

This seems to back up the theory that she’ll emerge from the ice in Season 4 of Attack on Titan.

Finally, the new opening emphasizes birds and liberty.

But that isn’t the only theme that emerges from the flurry of action shots.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 – Opening Theme

More information can be found at https://t.coECNVkPU9ompic.twitter.com3mlyayJ2fe.

Attack on Titan’s new opening appears to focus on Eren’s fight for freedom in addition to focusing on Eren’s fight for freedom.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.