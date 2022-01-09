Season 4 Part 2 of ‘Attack on Titan’ is rumored to be 12 episodes long; will they be able to finish the manga?

Season 4 Part 2 of ‘Attack on Titan’ is rumored to be 12 episodes long, but will that be enough to cover the rest of the manga?

The new episodes of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 debuted in January, signaling the end of the popular shonen anime.

Eren Jaeger’s journey will likely come to an end in the second half of the final season.

Fans are wondering if the series will cover the entirety of Hajime Isayama’s manga, based on recent reports of its episode count.

On January, Attack on Titan was resurrected.

“Judgment,” the ninth episode, picks up right where season 4 part 1 left off.

Marley attacks Paradis Island as Eren and Zeke push forward with their euthanization plan.

Obviously, the two brothers face a significant challenge.

Platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation only release one episode at a time, but reports suggest that Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 will have 12 installments.

TV Fandom Lounge was informed by anime leaker SPY.

Furthermore, Decider recently reported that MAPPA, an animation studio, had confirmed the figure.

If it’s true that Attack on Titan only has 12 episodes left, fans must wonder if the show will finish the source material.

Twelve 24-minute episodes don’t seem like much, especially for a show that still has a lot of ground to cover before it wraps up.

Season 4 Part 2 of Attack on Titan will feature two major battles (assuming the show stays true to the source material).

It also has a lot of character arcs to finish.

Is it possible for the anime to accomplish all of this in such a short amount of time?

That’s a question that a lot of people are asking as the season comes to a close.

Fans took to Reddit to speculate on how Attack on Titan could possibly wrap things up in only 12 episodes, especially given that the manga has around 20 chapters to adapt.

Many questioned whether it would be able to pull it off.

They’re already guessing that MAPPA has more content up its sleeve.

To be fair, the Season 4 Part 2 premiere of Attack on Titan manages to cover a lot of ground in just one episode.

What if…

