Season 4 Part 2: When Will ‘Attack on Titan’ New Episodes Stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation?

Season 4 Part 2 of ‘Attack on Titan’: When Do New Episodes Stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation?

Attack on Titan will premiere Season 4 Part 2 in January.

Eren Jaeger’s story will be brought closer to a conclusion in the new episodes.

The final season of the anime promises yet another epic battle, this time with humanity’s fate at stake.

The stakes are high, and fans are eager to see how it all plays out.

When will new episodes of Attack on Titan be released on Crunchyroll and Funimation?

‘Attack on Titan’ Season 4: All the Titan Shifters and Who Holds Each Power

Attack on Titan’s second season will premiere in January.

Every Sunday after that, new episodes of the final season will be released.

Studio MAPPA has confirmed that the upcoming season will have a total of 12 episodes, according to Decider.

This means that there will be no new content until the end of March.

In the second chapter of Season 4, Marley’s army arrives on Paradis Island just in time for Eren and Zeke to carry out their euthanization plan.

Reiner will try to stop them, based on the trailer, and he might get some help from the Eldian army.

The coming events will almost certainly determine the fate of both nations, and possibly even humanity as a whole.

When will they be available, say, on Crunchyroll and Funimation?

NEWS: Part 2 of Attack on Titan’s Final Season Will Begin at This Exact Time!

ADDITIONAL INFO: https:t.cog1JIeM0BI9pic.twitter.comb5FAzj8IRv ADDITIONAL INFO: https:t.cog1JIeM0BI9pic.twitter.comb5FAzj8IRv

The creator of ‘Attack on Titan,’ Hajime Isayama, revealed his relatable New Year’s Resolution for 2022.

Crunchyroll will release new Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 episodes at 12:45 p.m., according to Crunchyroll.

Every Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In the United States, viewers can expect an afternoon release at 2:00 p.m. PST.

The release date for Funimation will not change.

Purchases will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

So, now that fans know when new episodes will be released, what can they expect from Eren, Armin, and Mikasa in the coming episodes?

Fans must be wondering how Eren Jaeger’s story will be concluded with only 12 episodes listed for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2….

Infosurhoy brings you the latest in entertainment news.

NEWS: Here’s When Part 2 of Attack on Titan’s Final Season Starts!

MORE HERE: https://t.co/g1JIeM0BI9pic.twitter.com/b5FAzj8IRv MORE HERE: https://t.co/g1JIeM0BI9pic.twitter.com/b5FAzj8IRv

January 8, 2022 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll)

[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8"> wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]