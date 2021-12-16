Season 41 Finale Spoilers: Who Will Win the Sole Survivor Title?

With season 41, fans finally got their fix of the CBS reality competition series after almost a year and a half without it.

The season, dubbed a “new era” of the game, featured new twists, shocking blindsides, and an amusing cast of characters.

Now that Survivor Season 41 has come to a close, we’ve got all the details on who was crowned Sole Survivor and what happened in the finale.

[Warning: this article contains spoilers for Survivor Season 41 Episode 13.]

Jeff Probst spoke with Entertainment Weekly about spoilers ahead of the Survivor Season 41 finale, including which of the top five has the best chance of winning.

“We’re down to five players and five different games,” he explained.

“There’s still a lot of game left in these last few days, as well as some major decisions to be made.”

I’m not sure you can win the game in the last few days, but I believe you can lose it because players can become hesitant, change their strategies, or overthink things.

It’s interesting because you can’t just stroll into the final three; someone has to claim it.”

All five players had the opportunity to gain a final advantage before the first Immunity Challenge.

Erika discovered it at their new camp, which played a role in the Immunity Challenge.

Erika won individual immunity as a result of her advantage.

Xander used his Immunity Idol at Tribal Council to vote Ricard out with Erika, Deshawn, and Heather.

Erika, Deshawn, Xander, and Heather, the final four, then competed in the final Immunity Challenge.

Xander was victorious, and he chose Erika to represent him in the final three.

During Tribal Council, Deshawn and Heather competed in a fire-making challenge.

In Survivor Season 41, Deshawn triumphed over Heather in a tense showdown.

Who would you like to see win the title of Sole (hashtag)Survivor tonight at 87c on @CBS pic.twitter.comO0T3sKOLsU

The final three — Xander, Erika, and Deshawn — then set out to persuade the jury that they should be named Survivor Season 41’s Sole Survivor.

Xander talked about how he used Ricard as a shield, how he worked well with others, and…

