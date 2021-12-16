Season 41 of ‘Survivor’: Was the Reunion Show Pre-Recorded Due to COVID-19?

Season 41 of “Survivor”: Was the Reunion Show Pre-Taped Due to COVID-19?

Due to the unfortunate circumstances of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Survivor producers had to make numerous changes to the game in season 41.

The 41st installment was only 26 days long, instead of the usual 39 days.

Because the season was cut short, the show had to add multiple twists to make the game more exciting.

Will the restrictions from Season 41 of Survivor apply to the reunion show as well?

Jeff Probst teased what the Survivor Season 41 finale and reunion show will look like in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I looked over at the final three and then over to the jury and said, ‘I’ll go get the votes,'” Probst said after the last jury member voted.

“I knew as I walked away that they were all assuming we were going to do the finale months later in Los Angeles.”

“As usual.”

“I got back to my little booth in the jungle where I check the votes, and the first thing I did was look at the votes to see who had won!” he continued, “It was a cool moment because I normally don’t look at the final votes at all, so I savored it, appreciating that Survivor 41 had a winner and that I was about to walk back out and declare a winner in front of the players for the first time in over 20 years!”

After that, I went back to the players to put the votes in order.”

“I couldn’t stop grinning as I sat the urn down and said, ‘Guess what…?!’ Their reactions were fantastic. Huge smiles. Everyone was ecstatic,” Probst said.

“After that, I read the votes quietly.

We’re used to the live finale with thousands of fans and family members screaming with each vote read, but that wasn’t the case this time. It was very fun and very dramatic in large part due to its simplicity.”

Back in Season 1, Survivor read the votes during the Final Tribal Council.

However, as Jeff stated in the Survivor Season 41 premiere, some aspects of the show will be different, such as the jury vote reading and the reunion show.

Who do you want to win the title of Sole (hashtag)Survivor tonight at 87c on @CBS pic.twitter.comO0T3sKOLsU?

Season of Survivor…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.