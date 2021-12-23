Season 42 of ‘Survivor’ has the same controversial twists as Season 41, and fans aren’t happy.

Season 42 of ‘Survivor’ features the same divisive twists as Season 41, and fans aren’t happy.

From beginning to end, Survivor Season 41 was a wild ride.

However, there were a lot of twists and turns that not everyone liked.

And, unfortunately, the Survivor Season 42 trailer shows that some of the CBS reality competition series’ controversial new developments aren’t going away anytime soon.

The trailer for Survivor Season 41 warned fans that it would be different from the show they’re used to.

The season has even been dubbed a “new era” of the game by Jeff Probst.

When it came to the season’s number, he liked to say, “Drop the four, keep the one.”

When the season began, it was clear that the shortened number of days and the introduction of groundbreaking new twists set it apart from previous installments.

“Shot in the Dark,” “Do or Die,” the hourglass, and more were among the twists.

Some of the new features were well received by fans, but many felt they changed the game too much.

Survivor Season 42 is adopting some of the elements from season 41, according to the preview, and those who never warmed up to twists like the “Beware Advantage” aren’t happy.

CBS showed a preview of season 42 during the Survivor Season 41 finale, introducing the new castaways.

There will be 18 contestants split into three tribes.

The “Beware Advantage” is also back in action, according to the trailer.

As a result, the castaways will have to say three new strange phrases in order to free their idol.

“Potatoes have skin,” is one of the phrases.

I’m made of flesh and blood.

“Do I look like a potato?”

“It was really exciting to usher in the next era of Survivor with a new, dangerous, fast-paced game that completely caught the players off guard,” said Jeff Probst to Entertainment Weekly. “For Survivor 42, we have another truly outstanding group of players ready to take on the greatest social experiment on television.”

“And perhaps the best twist of all is that we shot 41 and 42 back to back,” the host continued, “which means this new group of players hasn’t seen Survivor 41 and has no idea what they’re in for!”

With the end of one season, comes the start of another! Get ready for (hashtag)Survivor Season 42, which will premiere in the spring of 2019! pic.twitter.com1lXVUCtmV8

Following the release of the Survivor Season 42 trailer, fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the fact that it will feature the…

