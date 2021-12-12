Season 5 Couples on ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’: Who Are Kim and Usman ‘Sojaboy’?

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres on December 1st.

Seven new couples are featured in the show, all of whom are attempting to navigate their international relationships.

One cast member does, however, return.

Usman, also known as ‘Sojaboy,’ is back, and he’s found a new love.

What we know about Kim and Usman is listed below.

Usman first appeared in season 4 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days series, when he dated and married Baby Girl Lisa Hamme.

Because she is several years older than he is, the relationship has become tense.

Things quickly devolved after their marriage, and Lisa remarried soon after.

Despite the fact that she is still considered Usman’s wife, she claims their union was never legal.

Usman is a Nigerian rapper who wrote a song for Lisa that many people remember.

In January 2021, the 32-year-old built a custom-made home for himself in Nigeria.

Because Chrissy Teigen petitioned for him to have a Cameo account, he made enough money from his appearances to build the house of his dreams.

All new couples. Feeling a little 90-Day curious?

This is a brand new drama.

Kim is 50 years old and is from San Diego, California. She met Usman online after reaching out to him.

After months of texts, calls, and video chats, the couple decided to take the relationship to the next level.

“I flew halfway across the world to meet the man of my dreams,” Kim says in one of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5 teasers.

“I messaged him, and he messaged me back, and I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ And that’s how I met international superstar Usman aka’Sojaboy.'”

Usman was hesitant to commit to a full-fledged relationship before they met because of how things went with Lisa.

Fans can watch as the two get to know each other better throughout 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5…

