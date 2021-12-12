Season 5 Couples: Who Are Gino and Jasmine from ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days?’

Fans are anticipating the premiere of Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on December 1st.

We’ll be watching seven new couples this season.

There is one returning cast member this season, Usman’ Sojaboy’ Umar, who is back with a new girlfriend, but the rest of the cast is all new.

Let’s see what we know about Gino and Jasmine for the upcoming season.

Gino, 51, is a resident of Canton, Michigan.

He’s a mechanical engineer who recently divorced his Brazilian wife.

He now wishes to find love once more.

Gino also wishes to start a family of his own, which he hopes to achieve with his new girlfriend, Jasmine.

Gino intends to propose and start their family before the end of his trip, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Gino is seen giggling while Jasmine flirts with him on the phone in a teaser trailer for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5.

“Jasmine is my soulmate, and I haven’t even met her yet,” he tells the cameras.

To be honest, she’s way above my pay grade.”

Gino, on the other hand, does not appear to be confident in his new relationship.

“There’s a lot you don’t know about a person if you’ve only been speaking online,” he says nervously.

Jasmine is 17 years Gino’s junior, and we’ve seen age gaps like this cause issues for couples in the past.

She is an English teacher in the United States who met Gino on an international dating site.

On Jasmine’s Instagram account, fans can see that the Season 5 star of Before the 90 Days is a vegan and an animal lover.

Jasmine has also been seen working out in a gym, indicating that she is also interested in fitness.

Jasmine discusses her heart condition in a caption on another photo.

The Panamanian native was recently admitted to the hospital for a week due to a heart arrhythmia.

It doesn’t appear to have slowed her down too much, though.

From the teaser for Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, it appears that Jasmine and Gino have a major falling out while he visits her in Panama.

Fans are aware that producers frequently edit scenes to add drama, but one scene depicts Jasmine crying…

