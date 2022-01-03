Season 5 of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,’ Ella Responds in the Most Lackluster Way to Fans Calling Her Out on Her ‘Asian Fetishism’

Fans were introduced to seven new couples in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Following several spinoffs featuring former cast members, fans were looking forward to seeing some new faces on one of their favorite shows.

Ella, a new cast member from Idaho Falls, Idaho, has been accused of “fetishizing Asian culture,” and she has now responded to some of the criticism.

Before Ella’s debut on Season 5, viewers of Before the 90 Days noticed some red flags in her relationship.

Ella was seen in what appeared to be a Samurai outfit swinging a Katana around in her backyard in a teaser trailer promoted by TLC.

“I am super into everything Asian-culture,” Ella told the producers of Before the 90 Days Season 5, “so when I saw Johnny I was like ‘oh my God.'”

Ella and Johnny’s relationship was quickly criticized by fans.

“Two thoughts: ‘I love Asian culture,’ as if Asian culture was a monolith,” one Redditor wrote.

“‘I’m super into Asian culture,’ ah yes, Asia, the place with only one culture and exactly one type of people, Asia,” another Reddit user wrote.

As viewers became more familiar with Ella in episodes 3 and 4, they began to point out the flaws in her various statements about Asian culture.

Ella shared a screenshot of a comment someone left her on her personal Instagram account on March 3, 2021.

“Fetishizing an entire race of people and generalizing an entire continent? Literally repulsive,” the comment continued.

Stop deleting comments that call you out on your racism and take some personal responsibility.”

Even though the last line was cropped out, Ella included her response to the comment in the screenshot.

“I’m sorry you’re feeling this way,” Ella wrote, “but I don’t accept negativity in my life, and I wish you all the -” Ella’s comment was cut off, but the last sentence was most likely “I wish you all the best.”

Several fans debated whether they should support or oppose the Before the 90 Days cast member.

