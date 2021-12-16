Season 5 of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,’ Gino Misses Jasmine’s Major Red Flags

Gino’s girlfriend, Jasmine, who is 17 years younger than him, is showing some major signs of control before the 90 Days.

Gino must report to Jasmine whenever he leaves the house, according to Jasmine.

Gino’s lack of awareness of Jasmine’s control and jealousy issues has fans worried.

They met on an international dating site and have been dating long-distance ever since.

Gino will now travel to Panama to meet Jasmine.

Gino also told his brother on the season 5 premiere episode, which aired Dec 12, that he wants to propose to her and start a family with her before returning to the United States.

During the trip, he hopes to become pregnant and start a family as soon as possible.

Gino’s uncle, who is more of a father figure to him, is worried about his nephew’s safety while he is in Panama.

He and his wife are concerned that Gino will be exploited and end up in serious trouble.

Gino goes to a restaurant to pick up food in the first episode.

Jasmine, who insists on always knowing where Gino is, was envious of his conversation with the waitress.

Jasmine was irritated when he asked for her name out of politeness.

“What were you talking about with her so much?” she inquired.

There appear to be numerous red flags just based on the first episode.

Jasmine is always keeping an eye on Gino.

She is inquisitive about his whereabouts.

Gino informs Jasmine that he is getting takeout from a restaurant during the video call.

“Show me all of the evidence,” she tells him.

Because I’ve been here all day and have no idea what you’ve been up to.

“Jasmine likes to know when I leave the house,” Gino says.

“Hey, I’m leaving at this time, and this is where I’m leaving,” I told her.

Gino admits that he can’t tell if Jasmine is being overly protective or if she is attempting to control him.

“I’m not sure if she’s joking or not, she says ‘Evidence,'” he said.

“She wants to know where I’m at all times,” he says, adding that he will send her a “screenshot to check in with her.”

“I wonder if she’s worried about me sometimes,” he said.

