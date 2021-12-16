Season 5 of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,’ Is Kim OK with Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar Having Multiple Wives?

Is Kim Supportive of Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar Having Multiple Wives on ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Season 5?

Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar and his ex-wife, “Baby Girl” Lisa Hamme, had a falling out before the 90 DaysSeason 5 star because of disagreements over his culture and religion, particularly the subject of polygamy.

Usman, a devout Muslim, has expressed an interest in having several wives.

Is his new love interest on board? Kim, a 50-year-old San Diego native, appears to be thinking about polygamy.

So far, here’s what we know.

Usman told his then-wife, Lisa, during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, that he wanted to add wives in the future.

Despite the fact that polygamy is common in Usman’s culture and religion, Lisa was adamantly opposed to him taking on additional wives.

Usman’s mere mention of his “female fans” was enough to enrage Baby Girl Lisa.

Lisa and Usman were already discussing divorce by the time the tell-all came around.

Usman believed Lisa had never respected his culture or religion, which was one of the reasons the two parted ways.

Kim met with her friends to discuss her upcoming trip to Tanzania, where she will meet Usman for the first time, on the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

“I would allow him to marry a second wife and have children,” she said, adding, “I don’t want any more kids, but does Usman want kids?”

It’s fine with me if Usman has more than one wife.

He’s my favorite.

It’s his culture, and I deeply respect both his culture and his religion.

“I’m serious.”

She told her friends that she wouldn’t mind if Usman had multiple wives.

“I know it sounds crazy, but it’s a cultural thing; it’s not like a threesome,” Kim explained.

Kim’s friends, on the other hand, are skeptical that she understands what she’s getting herself into.

Usman invites his new “potential girlfriend” to his recent music video shoot in Season 5 of Before the 90 Days.

This is also the location of their first meeting.

Kim is irritated by Usman’s lack of energy on set in a clip from Season 5 of Before the 90 Days.

“Usman, get your energy up,” she says, and Usman responds to the camera, “I’m not sure what comes over Kimberly, but…”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.