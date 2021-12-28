Season 5 of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,’ Kimberly Gives Usman ‘Sojaboy’ These Exorbitant Gifts on First Meeting

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days has only just begun, but fans are already enamored with what they’ve seen.

Seven new couples join the show this season as they navigate the waters of international relationships.

While there are seven new couples, one familiar face may be recognized by regular viewers.

Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar has a new lady in his life, and she brought him some expensive gifts.

The fanatical attitude of Kimberly toward Usman in the Season 5 premiere of Before the 90 Days drew the attention of viewers.

After his first appearance on Before the 90 Days, Usman, who also goes by the stage name Sojaboy, gained a lot of fans.

Kimberly, a huge Sojaboy fan, eventually worked up the courage to message him directly.

He replied, much to her surprise.

“Divorcee Kim first reached out to Nigerian musician Usman on social media as a fan,” according to the TLC synopsis.

Kim is ready to meet Usman in person and take their relationship to the next level after a year of phone calls, messages, and establishing a long-distance connection.

Usman, on the other hand, is unsure about his commitment to Kim.

He met his American ex-wife through the internet as well, and he needs to know that his relationship with Kim will be different.

The couple will meet for the first time in Tanzania, where Usman is filming a music video, but will they be able to put their fears aside?”

While Kim has been outspoken about her feelings for Usman, he has been more cautious about their relationship.

When the producers asked if they were dating, Kim said that Usman refers to her as his “potential girlfriend.”

Kim is most excited to visit the resort’s all-inclusive bar (hashtag)90DayFiancepic.twitter.comyPjdB2J4iV, in addition to spending one-on-one time with Usman.

Usman invited Kim to join him in Tanzania for the filming of a new music video after months of online chatting.

She gladly accepts and intends to make their relationship official during her two weeks with him.

Despite Usman’s insistence that they stay in separate rooms, Kim takes a chance and books the honeymoon suite in the hopes of things turning romantic.

Her first night in, she…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.