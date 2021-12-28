Season 5 of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,’ Ximena’s Story About Getting Pregnant With Her Ex-Boyfriend Who Is a Prisoner Has Fans Shocked

Season 5 of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,’ Ximena’s Story About Getting Pregnant With Her Prisoner Ex-Boyfriend Shocks Fans

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days introduces us to seven new couples, with some of the storylines already leaving viewers speechless.

The episode that aired on December 1st was based on a true story.

On June 26, 2021, Ximena was finally introduced to her fans.

Ximena makes an appearance on the show with her boyfriend Mike, whom she met through an international dating app.

People are surprised by their combined storyline, not by their individual stories.

Ximena and her two sons, Juan David and Harold Steven, live in Pereira, Colombia.

She’s 24 years old and used to work as a manicurist before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ximena can’t work as a nail technician due to restrictions and social distancing requirements, so she practices on her stepmother.

Ximena is not friends with Juan David’s father.

“Juan David’s father was a one-night stand,” she explains to the producers of Before the 90 Days Season 5,

“That was it,” she says, but she has a long history with Harold Steven’s father.

Producers give each of the stars in Before the 90 Days the opportunity to provide some background information about themselves, as they do with the majority of the cast.

A lot of the time, this makes them more relatable to the audience.

Fans were surprised to learn of Ximena’s relationship with Harold Steven’s father.

“Harold Steven’s father is in jail,” Ximena told Before the 90 Days Season 5 producers.

He acted without thinking in order to defend his uncle.

So that’s what he’s now paying for.

He was someone I met on Facebook.

We spoke for four to five months, and he asked, “Are you coming to visit me?” to which I replied, “I am coming to visit you.” And I love him… I did love him a lot.

So I went to see him in prison.

I made up my mind that I wanted to start a family.

For me to actually get pregnant, I’d put my feet up.

And on my second visit to the jail, I became pregnant.”

