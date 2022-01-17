Season 5 of “Before the 90 Days,” Jasmine demands a (dollar)2500 island getaway and Gino to “Set on Fire All the Stupid Things” in his house.

Season 5 of ‘Before the 90 Days,’ Jasmine Demands a $2,500 Island Getaway and Gino to ‘Set on Fire All the Stupid Things’ in His House

Season 5 star Jasmine from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days isn’t content with a meager electric toothbrush as a Christmas present from Gino.

Gino’s gift prompted the Panamanian to request an island getaway for the two of them.

Gino’s unemployment, on the other hand, could cause some problems.

The following is a rundown of the events.

Isn’t it true that it’s the thought that counts?

On January 1st,

Before the 90 Days Season 5 premiered, Jasmine requested Christmas gifts from Gino in episode 9 of 90 Day Fiancé.

Unfortunately, Gino’s only gift to Jasmine was an electric toothbrush when he first arrived in Panama.

The episode ended with Jasmine visibly irritated by the gift’s lack of thought.

The most recent episode of the show, which aired on Jan.

Jasmine, 16, goes to the gym to work off some of her irritability, but Gino follows her.

Jasmine tells Gino what he needs to do to make up for the electric toothbrush gift after an awkward few minutes.

No money for a Christmas present? No problem… just pay for this (dollar)2,500 trip… (hashtag)90DayFiancepic.twitter.comGEPikFPZy

Jasmine’s Christmas present is far more expensive than Gino’s.

“I wasn’t happy about exchanging gifts yesterday,” she tells Gino, “and the best way for you to make it up is to do the following.”

I recently planned a four-day trip to a beautiful island in Panama.

One minor point: you must pay.”

“Two thousand five hundred dollars,” Jasmine says when Gino asks how much the trip will cost.

Gino is clearly taken aback by the price.

In a previous episode of Before the 90 Days Season 5, he explained to Jasmine how his unemployment forces him to be more frugal with his money.

Jasmine, on the other hand, only sees how much money he’s spent on trips with other women he’s dated in the past.

“He made a mistake by not giving me any Christmas gifts,” Jasmine tells the producers of Before the 90 Days Season 5, later.

Now I’m going to buy myself a Christmas present, and it’ll be something expensive.”

Gino reluctantly agrees to pay for the trip, and Jasmine appears content….

