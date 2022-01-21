Season 5 of “Cobra Kai”: 5 Theories and Predictions

Season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’: 5 Predictions and Theories

Cobra Kai, Miyagi-Do, and Eagle Fang Karate are still fighting for supremacy.

Netflix has already renewed Cobra Kai for a fifth season, which has already begun filming.

While everyone waits for Cobra Kai Season 5 release date news, here are some theories and predictions about what’s to come.

[Warning: The following story contains Cobra Kai Season 4 spoilers.]

Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue) have already returned in Cobra Kai.

Julie Pierce, a former Miyagi-Do Karate student, has yet to resurface.

Julie was a character in the 1994 film The Next Karate Kid, and she was played by Hilary Swank.

Mr. and Mrs.

As a means of helping Julie cope with the death of her parents, Miyagi (Pat Morita) took her under his wing for karate training.

It’s unclear what role Julie might have in season 5.

Apart from the late Mr.

Julie Miyagi has no resemblance to any of the other Karate Kid characters.

Josh Heald, the creator of Cobra Kai, did confirm, however, that The Next Karate Kid took place in the same universe as the Netflix show.

If Swank agrees to return, Julie appears to be a strong possibility.

And while we’re on the subject of Karate Kid guests, there’s another villain to think about for next season.

Many Cobra Kai Season 5 fan theories suggest that Terry might summon Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan), as seen in the video above.

Terry hired Mike as a ringer in The Karate Kid Part III to defeat Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in the All-Valley Tournament.

Naturally, Daniel triumphs, but Mike continues to bully him throughout the film.

Mike’s role in Season 5 is basically set up already, unlike Julie’s.

Terry has imprisoned John Kreese (Martin Kove) after framing him for a brutal attack on Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser).

Terry also intends to fully take over Cobra Kai Karate, but he’ll most likely need help.

Then there’s Mike.

That’s a dangerous combination, especially for Daniel.

Tory Nichols (Peyton List) has appeared to be rotten to the core since her debut in Cobra Kai, but she may be about to change her ways.

Season 4, especially during the All-Valley Tournament, saw the Cobra Kai fighter show more of her morally good side.

In her match with Samantha LaRusso, she refused to fight dirty…

