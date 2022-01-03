Season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Teases (Exclusive)

The ‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Teases Season 5 (Exclusive)

Netflix released a new action-packed and satisfying season of Cobra Kai on New Year’s Eve.

Season 4 picks up where season 3 left off.

As they prepared for the All Valley Tournament, dojo leaders Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) found themselves collaborating to take on longtime foe John Kreese (Martin Kove).

While the two worked out their shaky partnership, Kreese enlisted the help of a former comrade, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), to ensure his dominance over the would-be heroes.

The Emmy-nominated series will return for a fifth season, the platform announced ahead of season 4’s premiere.

As a result, ET’s Leanne Aguilera spoke with the show’s creators and cast about the show’s most recent, epic finale and where things are headed in the future.

[Warning: there are spoilers for Season 4, which is now available to stream.]

Even though they disagreed on how to train their respective dojos, LaRusso and Lawrence were able to stay on the right side of things in the end, and they found themselves facing off against each other once more.

“I love it when the characters come full circle,” Zabka says of the characters who started out so far apart.

Despite the fact that their midseason match ended in a tie, there’s a chance they’ll meet again.

“People have differences, and those differences can get in the way and light a fuse at any time,” Zabka says, implying that the two senseis could “get into a full-on brawl” once more.

“Anything is possible with Cobra Kai,” adds Hayden Schlossberg.

“If you want to see something Karate Kid-related, Cobra Kai is the show for you,” we always say.

“However, we’ve been waiting for Johnny and Daniel to form some sort of alliance,” Schlossberg adds.

“They’re on good terms,” the actor says, adding that he enjoys the fact that Johnny and his son, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), have rekindled their relationship.

“Hopefully, that will grow a little bit.”

But nothing stays still in the valley for long, and they’ll have to figure out where Miguel Diaz (Xolo Mariduea) has gone.

What the two adults are unaware of is that Miguel decided to travel to Mexico City after Johnny pushed him too far during the tournament.

