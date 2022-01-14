Season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’: Everything We Know So Far

Season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’: What We Know So Far

Season 4 of Cobra Kai premiered on Netflix in late 2021, but many fans are already excited to see what happens after the shocking All-Valley Tournament twist.

Thankfully, Cobra Kai was renewed for a fifth season by the streaming service in August.

The next chapter is only a matter of time.

So far, here’s what we know about Cobra Kai Season 5.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Cobra Kai Season 4 finale.]

Netflix is already months ahead of schedule for the upcoming season.

Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz took to Twitter just days before season 4 debuted on Netflix to announce that filming for season 5 had wrapped.

On a plane, he shared a photo with co-creator Josh Heald.

Season 5 was represented by Heald’s five fingers.

“It’s five.”

Excellent.

The caption read, “(hashtag)ByeAtlanta (hashtag)CobraKai (hashtag)ByeAtlanta (hashtag)ByeAtlanta (hashtag)ByeAt

Season 5’s release date has not yet been confirmed by Netflix.

The previous two seasons were released in January.

The dates are January 1, 2021, and December 31st, 2022.

respectively, on December 31, 2021.

With a new season already in the works, it’s likely Netflix will follow suit, or even drop season 5 even sooner.

It’s all up to how long the post-production process takes at this point.

No. 5

Excellent.

(hashtag)ByeAtlanta(hashtag)CobraKaipic.twitter.comxr3lBwvwa6(hashtag)ByeAtlanta(hashtag)ByeAtlanta(hashtag)ByeAtlanta(hashtag)ByeAt

The majority of the cast from Cobra Kai Season 4 will most likely return for Season 5.

The original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his former nemesis, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), are among them.

Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Eli Moscowitz (Jacob Bertrand), Miguel Diaz (Xolo Mariduea), and others from their karate classes should also return.

Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who took over Cobra Kai after setting up John Kreese (Martin Kove) with a crime, will return as the villain.

Tory Nichols (Peyton List) and Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) are among his students who are expected to join him.

Daniel enlisted Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), his adversary in The Karate Kid Part II, to assist him in taking down Cobra Kai at the end of season 4.

Chozen’s reappearance has sparked speculation that Terry will reunite with his old partner, Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan).

Terry hired Mike to fight Daniel in Part 3 of The Karate Kid.

Some things remain the same, such as your expression when you see your worst nightmare. pic.twitter.comDJRgbrVKdQ

During the holiday season…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.