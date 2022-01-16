Season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’: Miguel’s Story Wasn’t What Xolo Mariduea Expected Following the Season 4 Finale

Every season of Cobra Kaileaves teases the audience with a preview of what’s to come.

Season 2 had the most difficult cliffhanger, with one character in the hospital with a broken back.

Season 3 took two years to air after that.

Season 4 sets up Miguel’s (Xolo Mariduea) season 5 story, but Mariduea admitted that by the time Cobra Kai Season 5 was filmed, that had changed.

[Warning: This article contains Cobra Kai Season 4 spoilers.]

On his Lone Lobos podcast, which he co-hosts with co-star Jacob Bertrand, Mariduea talked about the upcoming Cobra Kai Season 5.

He wouldn’t give anything away about Season 5, but he did describe how his plot changed.

Miguel travels to Mexico in search of his father at the conclusion of Season 4.

He leaves a note for his mother, Carmen (Vanessa Rubio), in which she reveals that his father is unaware of his existence.

Cobra Kai Season 5 was greenlit by Netflix before season 4 was even scheduled, and it was filmed at the end of 2021, so Mariduea now knows what happens.

Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai’: Jacob Bertrand Was Afraid of One Major Change to Eli MoskowitzHawk

On Lone Lobos, Mariduea explained, “They didn’t know what was going to happen at that point.”

“Now that they’ve finished filming Season 5 and gone over everything, they’ve obviously figured out what happens after Season 4.”

But they had no idea at the time.

To be honest, they told me a few different versions of what happened, and none of them are accurate.”

Every season of Cobra Kai is described by Mariduea.

Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, the show’s creators, tell each actor what the next ten episodes will entail.

Season 4 had some wiggle room as well.

“With me, there was no point of contention,” Mariduea said.

” We have these meetings where we basically get the lowdown on everything.

It’s like a loose list of bullet points.

A, you’ve started working out with Daniel.

B, this annoys Johnny.

Johnny is dating Carmen.

They make the decision to inform Miguel.

This causes a rift between Johnny and Miguel.

This tournament is approaching quickly, and there have been some issues with Sam along the way.

And then there’s the tournament.”

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 storyline is based on the song 'You're the Best' from 'The Karate Kid.'

The Cobra Kai creators, according to Mariduea, haven’t…

