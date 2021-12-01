Season 5 of ‘Money Heist’ has several highlights, including Tokyo’s Death Toll, Professor Under a Gun, and Tamayo’s Savage Call.

The highlights of Season 5 of ‘Money Heist’ include Tokyo’s Death Toll, Professor Under a Gun, and Tamayo’s Savage Call.

Money Heist’s illustrious run will unfortunately come to an end on December.

3, but not before promising at least one spinoff to fans.

Netflix and the La Casa de Papel team collaborated on a special broadcast that was livestreamed around the world from Spain.

“Money Heist: The Legacy” featured all of the cast members, including Pedro Alonso (Berlin) and Paco Tous (Moscow).

While the 2023 spinoff is significant, the event was capped off by an exclusive 15-minute clip from the upcoming final season.

Not only did it make our jaws drop, but the footage also made us fear for Professor’s safety and the freedom of the gang.

The following is a synopsis of the footage.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains only Money Heist Season 5 Vol. 1 spoilers.

[2]

Rio made it to the location where Tokyo had offered herself as a sacrifice on foot.

She explains how spirits sometimes linger for a moment or two at the place where they died as she narrates the scene.

Rio senses her presence as he looks at the debris, flames, and ash.

He sees her invisible spirit floating upward and draws a magical door (from her childhood) that will keep them connected forever.

You can now watch ‘La Casa de Papel: El Legado’ online.

https:t.coVYNzkgnsNO(hashtag)LCDP5(hashtag)MoneyHeistpic.twitter.comjWFvERW55I

Professor and Sierra are engaged in a tense standoff somewhere on a farm.

Professor has his gun pointed at a barn in the final scene of the Netflix clip.

The baby is in the backseat of the car.

He and Sierra come face to face and speak about his plan to rob the bank.

She doesn’t expect him to fire, but he does, and there are no bullets because she secretly emptied the clip.

Sierra, taken aback, points her gun at Professor and…

One of the things viewers learn is that Tokyo did not kill herself and Ganda by herself.

The explosion also killed five of Sagasta’s other soldiers.

Tokyo’s grenades triggered a chain reaction, causing his team’s grenades to detonate as well.

Tamayo is furious.

He’s already demonstrated that his rage knows no bounds, and he intends to use images from inside the bank to manipulate the media and the public.

He wants to show footage of the bodies of the dead soldiers on TV alongside photos of…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Official Trailer

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]