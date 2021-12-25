Season 5 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ edited this RuPaul and Alaska moment to make it look much worse than it actually was.

Season 5 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ made this RuPaul and Alaska moment look a lot worse than it was.

Alaska recently spoke out about a scene from Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race that was edited out of context.

The show isn’t scripted, but it is well-produced.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is a drag competition, but it’s also a reality television show that uses editing to create compelling stories to keep viewers engaged.

Alaska was introduced to the world on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5, just one season after her boyfriend, Sharon Needles, won season 4.

Her new memoir, My Name Is Yours, What Is Alaska?, details her thought process.

Alaska was worried that she would get lost in Sharon’s shadow and be forced to leave early.

Alaska wrote, “There was no doubt that people would be comparing me to Sharon.”

“It also seemed unlikely to me that I’d win, because the previous winner was someone from my hometown, who did a similar style of Drag to me, and who also happened to be my boyfriend.”

“It seemed like I’d be eliminated quickly,” Alaska continued.

It was a relief to be ready to leave on the first day.

I could really just enjoy every moment if there was no way I was going to win.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 began with an underwater photoshoot as the first challenge.

Some drag queens performed admirably in the tank, while others struggled to keep their outfits dry.

Alaska struggled in front of RuPaul with the mini-challenge.

The situation was, however, dramatically exaggerated by the show, making it appear much worse than it was.

“If you’ve watched my season, perhaps you remember: I tried to dive down into the water but just couldn’t do it,” Alaska wrote in My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska? “If you’ve watched my season, perhaps you remember: I tried to dive down into the water but just couldn’t do it.”

‘I can’t do it!’ I exclaimed, and the cameras caught me getting out of the water in front of a furious RuPaul.”

“That was the end of my water shoot, on camera,” Alaska continued.

I’d made a mistake.

Actually, RuPaul asked, ‘Do you want to try again?’ I said, ‘Okay,’ returned to the water, took the photo, and finished my mission.

They didn’t show that part of the movie.

Making it look like I just gave up and quit was a more compelling story.”

Alaska spent most of Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in a clique with…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.