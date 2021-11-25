Season 5 of ‘The Chi’ is still on the way.

What’s the status of Season 5 of ‘The Chi’?

The Chi premiered on Showtime in 2018 and received widespread acclaim for its writing, acting, and portrayal of Chicago life.

Lena Waithe created the show, which follows a group of characters whose lives become entangled after a community tragedy.

Jacob Latimore, Curtiss Cook, Kandi Burruss, Kevin Williams, Luke James, Jason Weaver, and other actors star in the film.

The Chi’s most recent season presented new challenges to everyone, culminating in a finale that left viewers eager to learn what happens next to them.

While there are few details about The Chi Season 5, fans can rest assured that it is in development.

Here you can learn more about The Chi’s fifth season and the show itself.

After the season 4 finale of The Chi on August, Waithe announced that Showtime had renewed the show.

1st.

“The Chi Season 5 is on its way.

Everything has been completed.

She thanked viewers for their support during a live conversation on Instagram, saying, “It is written.”

“You’ve been along for the ride; the Chi has been an adventure.

We’ve gained a lot of knowledge.

We’ve come a long way.

And these characters have progressed alongside us.

We’ve yelled at them, made fun of them, and watched them grow from babies to young men and women.”

“Thank you so much.

Yes, Season 5 is on the way,” she continued, noting that the writers room would open in September the following month.

The comments are the most recent information about The Chi’s fifth season.

If everything went smoothly, the show is most likely still in its early stages of production.

Regardless, Deadline reported that The Chi would return in 2022.

Season 4 of ‘The Chi’ ends with the main character skipping town; What Does This Mean for Season 5?

Douda fled Chicago in the most recent episode of The Chi after Trig threatened to release the video of Marcus’ attack.

He was being dropped off at a location outside of town the last time viewers saw him.

But, as showrunner and executive producer Justin Hillian teased, he’s not done yet.

“Never underestimate Otis Perry,” he told TVLine.

He did acknowledge, however, that Douda had lost this round.

“He made a mistake by overplaying his hand.”

It was a bust.

But I doubt he’d give…

