Season 5 of ‘The Resident’ has been delayed yet again, but creator Amy Holden Jones assures fans that it will be well worth the wait.

Season 5 of ‘The Resident’ will be delayed yet again, but creator Amy Holden Jones promises it will be worth the wait.

Another change to FOX’s mid-season schedule has resulted in a disappointing update for fans of The Resident.

The Resident Season 5’s mid-season premiere was previously pushed forward one week, but the network has now pushed it back again.

Many fans were disappointed by the delay, but Amy Holden Jones, the creator of The Resident, assured them that it was well worth the wait.

Here’s what she had to say about it.

On January, The Resident made a social media announcement.

4 that the new episode’s release date had been pushed back from February to March.

January 1 to December 31

25, which was a week earlier than expected.

Despite the fact that FOX did not provide an explanation for the change, many fans were overjoyed.

Unfortunately, the good news didn’t last long.

On January, the Resident took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs.

The season 5 winter premiere has been postponed, as seen below.

“Apologies for the scheduling changes, but we are pleased to announce that (hashtag)TheResident will be back in a big way on February 1!” read the tweet.

The medical drama responded to a few fan comments, apologizing and promising that the episode would air soon.

“Thank you for your kindness.

Another tweet from the show read, “We’re 100 percent with you, and we can’t wait for y’all to see this episode.”

Sorry for the scheduling changes, but (hashtag)TheResident will be back in a big way on February 1! pic.twitter.comztQXfpqeVL

Thankfully, fans weren’t completely in the dark about why the change was made.

Jones added her two cents to the social media discussion.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has caused some delays, as it has with many TV shows today.

“Due to COVID issues, other shows’ schedules were impacted, including ours.”

Jones wrote, “That’s all I’ve got.”

“It’s always COVID these days. We’re shooting, cutting, and mixing on time, and we can’t wait to get back.”

The Resident’s delay could be related to FOX’s musical drama Monarch, which has been delayed as well.

According to Entertainment Weekly, FOX has announced that the show will air in the fall instead of January as previously planned.

The release date is set for October 30.

Thankfully, The Resident’s schedule didn’t change drastically.

Fans may be frustrated by the back-and-forth, but Jones promised that The Resident Season 5 Episode 11 will be…

