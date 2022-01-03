Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’: Everything We Know So Far

Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’: What We Know So Far

Would it be the end of a season of Yellowstone if there wasn’t a major cliffhanger? Fans are already talking about what Season 5 has in store.

Here’s everything we know about Yellowstone Season 5 so far, including what’s next for the Duttons, their ranch, and their numerous enemies.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from Yellowstone’s fourth season finale.

Season 5 of Yellowstone was already in the works when season 4 premiered on the Paramount Network in November, according to star Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler).

In March 2021, Hauser said that creator Taylor Sheridan is “working on it right now” during a virtual happy hour with Hall Wines.

“Season five will be fantastic.”

“I think the audience will be happily surprised by the way we ended season four,” Hauser said. “I can’t give too much away, but the way season four ends, I think the audience will be happily surprised.”

“As actors, we come together… I believe I can speak for everyone.”

We’re now in our fifth year of operation.”

The wait between the season 3 finale (which aired in August 2020) and the season 4 premiere (which aired in November 2021) of Yellowstone was a torturous 15 months due to the pandemic.

Season 5 is currently in pre-production, and it is expected to premiere on the Paramount Network before the end of 2022.

The Yellowstone season 4 finale will air on January 2, 2022, according to our sources.

The series has yet to be officially renewed for a second season by the Paramount Network.

That announcement is due any day now.

However, it’s unclear when season 5 will premiere.

Meanwhile, a prequel and a spinoff have been announced for the Yellowstone universe.

On Paramount(plus), the prequel 1883 starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill has already premiered.

Simultaneously, Jimmy Hurdstrom’s (Jefferson White) storyline in Yellowstone season 4 introduced viewers to the Four Sixes Ranch.

The spinoff 6666 is set to debut on the streaming service in 2022.

What Happened to John Dutton’s Oldest Son Lee and Why Is He Missing From Family Photos on ‘Yellowstone’?

In the season 4 finale, Jimmy returned to the Dutton Ranch with his new fiancée Emily to make amends with John (Kevin Costner).

Jimmy left the ranch to return to the city after an epic brawl with Mia.

