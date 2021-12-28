Season 5 star Alina from ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ speaks out against stereotypes about dating a disabled person.

Season 5 Star Alina from ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Speaks Out Against Fans’ Assumptions About Dating a Disabled Person

It didn’t take long for fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5 to be disgusted by Caleb’s treatment of Alina.

This season of the show featured seven new couples.

It also features Alina, the first little person in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

Caleb’s reactions to some of her demands have been criticized by fans as being harsh.

Alina, on the other hand, recently took to Instagram to clarify a few things.

Alina is a model and singer from Russia who suffers from diastrophic dysplasia.

It’s a type of dwarfism that affects people in different ways.

The disease affects Alina’s joints, which is why she is short.

Caleb recently enraged fans with his facial expressions and remarks about Alina’s need for assistance while traveling in Turkey with him.

Fans believe he was irritated when he learned that Alina would be bringing her friend Elijah with her to assist her with her luggage at the airport and other tasks.

When he finally met Alina in person at the airport, he remarked, “You’re smaller than I thought,” and when she asked if it was strange, he replied, “It’s different.”

Alina requires assistance in moving her wheelchair around due to diastrophic dysplasia.

While she can walk, she told the producers of Season 5 of Before the 90 Days that walking for long distances causes her pain.

Caleb, who was in charge of making hotel reservations, neglected to ensure that the facility was handicapped accessible.

He rubbed his hands together with his face when Alina asked him to carry her wheelchair up the front steps.

Many fans assumed he was irritated.

(hashtag)nxT4lrRU2VnxT4lrRU2VnxT4lrRU2VnxT4lrRU2VnxT4lrRU2VnxT4lrRU

Caleb is ‘fetishizing’ Alina’s condition, according to ’90 Day Fiancé’ fans.

Alina appears to be standing up for Caleb in the face of some of the fans’ criticisms of his behavior.

On Instagram, the 27-year-old recently shared a photo of herself with the caption:

“I’m surprised at how many people believe that dating someone with a disability automatically makes you their caregiver.

And that there isn’t any other option.

Yes, assistance may be required, but there is always a choice.

If you’re too busy to do it yourself, you can hire someone to do it for you.

There are programs (not so much in Russia…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

“I’m surprised by how many people think if you date someone with a disability, you become their caregiver. And that there’s no way around it. Yes, the help might be needed, but there’s always a choice. There are people who do this professionally and you can hire them if you’re too busy for it. There are programs (in Russia not so much though) that help to pay for it or it can even be free. And honey, who’s stopping you from getting rich and successful to afford all the services?! Also, a lot of stuff in a permanent residence can be designed in a way where there’s much less help needed than in some unfamiliar places. It’s the same at my home and it can be even better, but frankly, I don’t want to put too much effort in that since I don’t own the apartment I live in, I just rent it. And last but not least… we all help each other. Think about how many times you asked someone to do something. Human beings can’t really survive just solo.”