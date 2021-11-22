Season 5 Trailer for ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Tears, Drama, and More: Watch the Video

The season 5 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is just around the corner, and the seven new couples have a long road ahead of them.

Relationships are tested and tears are shed in this exclusive trailer from Us Weekly.

Season 5 will follow the couples as they get to know each other before applying for K-1 visas, as is customary, but it appears that nothing will be simple.

“What I found with Mahogany is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” says Ben, 52, a former Michigan pastor who’s decided to broaden his horizons after years of living under strict religious restrictions.

He travels to Peru to pursue a relationship with Mahogany, 24, but she isn’t waiting for him when he arrives at the airport.

After boarding a taxi, he says, “I feel foolish.”

“It also hurts a lot.”

Later in the video, Hamza, 28, admits that he isn’t sure he’s ready to marry.

He tells Memphis, 34, “I am afraid of you,” using his phone to translate his words into English for her.

“I need more time before marrying you,” the Michigan native says in a confessional interview. “I’m tired of being betrayed and hurt.”

Despite the fact that all of the season 5 couples are new to the TLC franchise, one face will be recognized: Usman “SojaBoy” Umar.

The 32-year-old singer appeared in the fourth season of Before the 90 Days, which premiered in 2020.

Following his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Hamme, the Nigerian native is now dating Kim, 50, but the two have their share of problems in the trailer.

Kim takes command of one of Usman’s shoots at one point, issuing orders that her beau doesn’t like.

In a confessional scene, he says, “I don’t know what comes over Kimberly, but I will not stand for it.”

Kim confronts Usman about why he refuses to have sex with her later.

As he storms out of the room, she exclaims, “This is so f—king crazy, honestly.”

Usman isn’t the only actor who has abandoned his co-star.

In another scene, Jasmine, 34, inquires of Gino, 51, about his ex-wife.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Season 5 Trailer for ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Teases Drama, Tears, and More: Watch the Video

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 5 Trailer Promises Drama, Tears and More: Watch the Video