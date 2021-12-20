Season 5 Trailer for ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Fans Are Excited About Pauly DelVecchio and Nikki Hall, but Where Is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro?

Season 5 Trailer for ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Fans Are Excited About Pauly DelVecchio and Nikki Hall, but Wonder Where Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is

The trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 is finally here.

There’s even more buzz about the new season now that Jersey Shore fans have had some time to analyze the footage in the teaser.

Fans of the MTV series are looking forward to seeing more of Baby Romeo Sorrentino and watching Pauly DelVecchio and Nikki Hall’s relationship develop.

Many fans, on the other hand, have only one question: where is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5’s teaser trailer is chock-full of action.

The family is back together in so many ways, from “Big Daddy Sitch” working out with Baby Romeo to Angelina Larangeira eating charcuterie with her female roommates.

Larageira also mentions going to therapy with her husband, Chris, at one point in the interview.

“We need to work on our relationship,” she tells the cameras. “Therapy is the key.”

In addition, the season 5 trailer teases that the family will grow even larger, with DelVecchio proposing to Hall.

“I have a question for you,” he says in the trailer.

“Will you…” it begins to say, but then it stops.

Furthermore, in season 5, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, and honorary meatball Larangeira get drunk on a children’s play set.

Many Jersey Shore fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of season 5.

However, some viewers are dissatisfied with the teaser’s editing.

In a Reddit thread about the trailer, one fan stated, “They need to stop making it look like Pauly is going to propose!”

“It’s a tattletale.”

The majority have turned their attention to the show’s producers and editing style.

“It’ll be something stupid like ‘Will you…..pass me some bread?'” wrote one fan, but fans are still excited to watch DelVecchio and Hall’s relationship develop.

“I want to spend the rest of our lives doing T-shirt Time with my family,” says JSFamilyVacationpic.twitter.come5TigEgSh4.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals the Two Reasons She Won’t Do Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals the Two Reasons She Won’t Do Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Baby Romeo is featured prominently in the trailer, which is another aspect of the new season that has fans excited.

According to Mike and Lauren Sorrentino’s podcast, the baby accompanied them on their vacation to Florida this season.

Fans are anticipating a plethora of new Romeo content in the…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.