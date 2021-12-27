Season 5 viewers of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,’ are already suspicious of Ximena’s motives.

Season 5 viewers are already skeptical of Ximena’s intentions on ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.’

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premiered on Dec.

12, 2021, but has yet to introduce viewers to all of the couples in this season.

In the month of December, however,

Fans finally got a little more backstory on Ximena from Pereira, Colombia, in episode 26.

So far, it appears that her intentions with her boyfriend, Mike, are unknown to her fans.

This is what we know so far.

Mike from Thiells, New York was introduced in Before the 90 Days Season 5 Episode 2.

Mike appears to be a down-to-earth individual who assists his aging grandfather in the home he shares with his father.

He admitted that he hasn’t had much luck finding love in his hometown, which is why he decided to broaden his dating options by looking in other parts of the globe.

He met Ximena in this way.

They met on an international dating app and communicated for several months via messages and video chat.

In Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Mike travels to Ximena’s hometown in Colombia for the first time.

During his two-week trip, he also intends to propose, with the goal of bringing Ximena back to the United States with him.

Until the most recent episode, on December, fans didn’t know much about Ximena.

25.

Juan David and Harold Steven, Ximena’s two sons, are her pride and joy.

Juan David’s father was a one-night stand, according to Ximena, and she met Harold Steven’s father on Facebook.

Ximena chose to visit him in prison while defending his uncle and told cameras she “got it in her that she wanted to have a child.” She became pregnant the second time she saw him.

Fans of Before the 90 Days are used to being skeptical of the stars because they’ve seen several people get burned in relationships in previous seasons.

Mike, on the other hand, appears to be completely genuine, making viewers suspicious of Ximena’s motives.

They noticed Ximena stutter when she mentioned Harold Steven’s father.

“I love him very much…” she began, pausing to correct herself, “I did love him very much.” Ximena also commented that the man…

