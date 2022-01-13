Season 6 Episode 3 Teases Big Moments for Kevin, Randall, and Jack Next Week on “This Is Us”

Season 6 Episode 3 Preview Teases Big Moments for Kevin, Randall, and Jack Next Week on “This Is Us”

This Is Us’ sixth and final season has been slowly feeding fans much-needed answers about the Pearsons’ story, and it all continues next week in the new episode.

So, what can fans look forward to in the month of January?

18? The promo trailer for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3 teased major parenting moments for Kevin (Justin Hartley), Randall (Sterling K Brown), and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for “Four Fathers,” the third episode of This Is Us Season 6.]

Who Was in the White Car on ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 2 Recap, ‘One Giant Leap’?

The new promo for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3 begins with the tagline for next week’s episode, “Being a father takes strength,” and then jumps back in time to show Jack struggling to care for the Big Three.

Rebecca (Mandy Moore) reveals in the trailer that Jack will take Kate, Randall, and Kevin to see a movie for the first time.

And they’re going on a trip without her.

She also claims that they’ll all have “so much fun,” but things don’t appear to be going well.

Kevin decides to leave the movie, and Jack is unaware until it is too late.

Jack becomes concerned, and he and Randall and Kate are seen searching for his son.

Of course, we know Kevin will be apprehended at some point.

So now we’re just waiting to see how Jack’s story will fit into the current timeline.

Justin Hartley Updates Fans on Kevin and Madison’s ‘Complex’ Storyline on ‘This Is Us’ Season 6

In terms of the present, the promo trailer for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3 jumps right into some drama between Kevin and Madison (Caitlin Thompson).

Kevin stares at his phone in the new preview as one of his twins takes their first steps with Madison.

However, the actor appears to be in a bar with a brunette woman next to him – perhaps on a date?

Regardless, Kevin is irritated that he is missing out on the big event, and he begins arguing with Madison.

“A million milestones will be reached.”

Madison says, “I’m not going to be there for all of them.”

“You mean I’m not going to be there for each of them?” Kevin responds.

Will Two Big Characters on ‘This Is Us’ Die?

