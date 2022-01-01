Season 6 Mid-Season Return: When Will It Air?, Who Will Play What Roles, and What Can You Expect?

Season 6 Mid-Season Return: Date, Cast, and What to Expect

Season 6 of Riverdale is far from over.

The CW’s Archie Comics adaptation premiered its five-episode “Rivervale” event set in an alternate universe in November.

After five weeks of shocking deaths, perplexing twists, and even a cameo from Sabrina Spellman, the event came to a close on December 10th with Riverdale’s 100th episode.

the fourteenth

The teen drama Riverdale is currently on hiatus for the winter, but it will return in spring 2022.

Everything you need to know about the midseason return is right here.

Tuesday nights at 9:00 p.m., the “Rivervale” event aired.

ET, on the other hand, is not a time slot to get too attached to.

Riverdale Season 6 will premiere on the CW on March 6 at 8 p.m., according to the mid-season schedule.

The show will now air weekly on Sunday nights at its new time, rather than Tuesday nights.

The answer to how many more episodes the season will have is still unknown.

According to a December report from Decider, the cast is still filming Season 6.

If that’s the case, the season could wrap up during the summer.

For comparison, previous Riverdale seasons have ranged from 13 to 22 episodes.

(hashtag)Rivervalepic.twitter.comH8lpnWKOUH The perfect photo does not exist.

The majority of the cast appears to be sticking together for the second half of Season 6.

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, Casey Cott, Mädchen Amick, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner, and Erinn Westbrook are among those who have starred in the film.

The CW did, however, introduce a new character.

You’s Chris O’Shea has joined the Riverdale cast in a recurring role for the rest of the season, according to Deadline.

Percival Pickens, the town’s newest baddie, will be played by him.

Percival is described as “charming,” but also “manipulative, powerful, and increasingly dangerous,” and will clash with Riverdale’s residents, “particularly Archie.”

“A descendent of General Pickens, one of Riverdale’s founding fathers, Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a ‘utopia,’ a dark agenda he pursues quietly but ruthlessly,” according to the character description.

Riverdale Season 6’s first half transports the characters to Rivervale, a much darker and more dangerous version of Riverdale.

In this alternate reality, no one is safe, and supernatural events are common.

Riverdale season 6 episode 6 picks up where season 5 left off.

The embattled and…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.