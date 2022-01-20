Season 6 of ‘Outlander’ Has Arrived With Its Official Trailer

The Official Trailer for Season 6 of ‘Outlander’ Has Arrived

As “Droughtlander” nears its conclusion, Starz released the official two-minute trailer for season 6 on Wednesday.

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) have a lot to deal with, as the dramatic trailer reveals.

The new season picks up where the fifth season leaves off, after Claire has just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser’s Ridge.

Over the ridge, the threat of the Revolutionary War looms, and Claire and Jamie must decide what is best for their family.

Claire has a ominous message for what’s to come in the new trailer: “It’s starting.”

If only they’d known what was about to happen.”

It’s clear that the couple is fighting an uphill battle in colonial America, especially in the face of political unrest and a desire to keep their home at Fraser’s Ridge.

As seen in the new footage, they must defend their homestead from outside forces as well as rising tensions within the community.

“I can’t be two people at the same time, Claire.”

Defy authority.

a supporter of the monarchy

Jamie laments, “I need you for the throne and as a king’s enemy.”

Claire believes that “you can’t live your life afraid of who you are.”

Check out the dramatic official trailer and the poster below.

[wpcc-iframe allowfullscreen”true” frameborder”0″ height”360px” mozallowfullscreen”true” src”https://www.starz.comvideosembedae114b44-ee83-4d30-9d51-89eca62e8b70?footerfalseandcid1241974″ webkitallowfullscreen”true” width”640px” mozallowfullscreen

Outlander premieres at 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.

Starz’s ETPT.

Check out the video below for more on Outlander.

