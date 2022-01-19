Season 6 of ‘Outlander’ introduces a new look at the family who is causing trouble for Jamie and Claire.

In Season 6, ‘Outlander’ introduces a new look at the family who is causing trouble for Jamie and Claire.

A new family arrives at Fraser’s Ridge in Season 6, and they bring trouble with them.

The Christie family will make their presence felt and be a very important part of the upcoming season, as fans of Diana Gabaldon’s book series know.

Will Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) relationship last?

There are spoilers for Season 6 below.

The Christie Family first appears in Gabaldon’s Outlander novels in book five, The Fiery Cross.

Fans of the Starz series, on the other hand, will meet them in season 6 of the show.

A Breath of Snow and Ashes, which is based on book six.

Tom (Mark Lewis Jones), Allan (Alexander Vlahos), and Malva (Jessica Reynolds) are the members of the Christie family.

As the story progresses, it is revealed that Malva is Tom’s niece who was raised as his daughter.

Jamie’s standing offer to assist the former prisoners of Ardsmuir brings the Christies to Fraser’s Ridge.

Tom is a devout Scot who joined the Stuarts during the Jacobite Rising of 1745, where he met Jamie while both were imprisoned.

Despite their shared history, Tom and Jamie were not best friends, according to the Starz network’s latest look at the Christie family.

The Christie Family’s presence in upcoming episodes is expected to put a strain on Jamie and Claire’s relationship.

Starz has released a new look at the Christie family on social media just weeks before Season 6 of Outlander premieres.

Tom, Malva, and Allan are photographed on the front porch of their new home in North Carolina.

But it’s the caption that gives us a hint of what’s to come.

“In Ardsmuir, Tom Christie and Jamie didn’t get along.

His family has now relocated to the Ridge.

“(hashtag)Outlander,” reads the caption.

Outlander (@outlander_starz) shared this.

When Ardsmuir is closed down, Tom is sent to America as an indentured servant.

He organizes a group of Protestant settlers and moves them to Fraser’s Ridge after serving his term.

He then becomes the Protestant faction’s leader and works as a schoolteacher.

Malva works as Claire’s surgical assistant, and she is enthralled by the time traveler.

The two quickly form a mother-daughter bond, but when Malva becomes pregnant and claims Jamie is the father, things change.

“We…” says the speaker.

