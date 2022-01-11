Season 6 of ‘Outlander’ is expected to resolve one of the show’s biggest mysteries, according to fans.

Season 6 of ‘Outlander’ is expected to resolve one of the show’s most vexing mysteries, according to fans.

Season 6 of Outlander is rapidly approaching its premiere date.

Fans are speculating about what could happen next in the screen adaptation of Jamie and Claire Fraser’s story as they wait for the current Droughtlander to end.

The appearance of Jamie’s ghost, which occurred way back in season 1, is the biggest unsolved mystery.

Will Season 6 of Outlander finally give fans the answers they’ve been waiting for?

After the end of World War II, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies) are on vacation in Inverness, Scotland. A local innkeeper informs the couple that they are visiting during the Samhain Festival.

This is a Celtic celebration of the time when the veil between the physical and spiritual worlds is thinnest, according to them.

Frank is returning to the inn one evening when he notices a man outside.

He’s looking up at Claire, who’s brushing her hair while standing in the window.

The man’s face was never revealed to the audience.

He was, however, clearly dressed in below-the-knee leather boots, a Scottish kilt, a satchel, a coat, and a tam (a Scottish cap).

Frank approached the mysterious man and inquired if he could assist him.

When the man turned around, however, he seemed to vanish.

Claire’s light flickered out at the same time.

Frank tells Claire, “When he pushed past me, he was close enough that I should’ve felt him brush my sleeve as he passed, but I didn’t,”

“And when I turned around to say something, he’d already left.”

He vanished without a trace.

A shiver ran down my spine at that point.”

The man Frank saw was, in fact, the ghost of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), according to Outlander author Diana Gabaldon.

However, fans are still perplexed as to why the ghost of an 18th-century Scottish highlander appeared in post-World War II Scotland in the 1940s.

Fans of the Outlander television show have been speculating for over a decade about how and why Jamie’s ghost appeared in the pilot episode.

An endless time loop could explain why the ghost visited Claire before they officially met, according to a recent Reddit thread.

Claire and Jamie always seem to find each other when they are separated, according to the fan.

“Someone on here…,” says the narrator.

